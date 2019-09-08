Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

