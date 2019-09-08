Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,617 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,105.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,878. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.42. 2,320,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,688. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.06.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.