Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $2,165,878. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,938,000 after acquiring an additional 855,278 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,688. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

