NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $838.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Michael P. Rama sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $82,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $512,595.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,233,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,464 shares of company stock worth $752,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

