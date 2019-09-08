Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Reduced by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. 508,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,803. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

