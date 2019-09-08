NuShares (NSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $243.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020502 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

