Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NUE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NUE stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. Nucor has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $66.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

In other news, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 37.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 300.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

