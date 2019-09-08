Nuance Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243,206 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 66.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,136,000 after purchasing an additional 387,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112,651 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 805,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90,047 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 178.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 84,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 165,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,752. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

