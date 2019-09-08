Nuance Investments LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,401 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Diageo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Diageo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.93. The stock had a trading volume of 663,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.66.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

