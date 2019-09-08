Nuance Investments LLC Buys 442,489 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 442,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $87,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,009,000 after buying an additional 394,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after buying an additional 1,190,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,501,000 after buying an additional 174,874 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,723,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,817,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,832 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,208. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

