NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,111,159 FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,111,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000. FS KKR Capital makes up 2.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $5,841,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $5,765,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $98,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $7,035,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 1,281,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

