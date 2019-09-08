NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,682,370 shares during the period. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for about 0.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 205,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,898. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

