Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,629,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578,142 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $2,443,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,874,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,449,000 after purchasing an additional 490,033 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 487,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 14,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,989,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,581,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027,598. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.