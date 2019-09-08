Northern Trust Corp Purchases 20,308 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,829,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,279,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,577,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 197,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,718 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 78,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,009. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

