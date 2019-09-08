Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,522,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133,238 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,936,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 277,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Walmart by 107.1% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 312,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 161,475 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 16.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $1,658,306. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.73. 4,250,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $329.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $129.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

