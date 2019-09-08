Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Zoetis worth $676,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,759,000 after buying an additional 795,558 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,299,000 after purchasing an additional 86,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,239,000 after purchasing an additional 882,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,539,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,996,000 after purchasing an additional 513,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

ZTS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.43. 1,636,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,642. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,232 shares of company stock worth $4,310,371. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

