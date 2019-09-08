Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $709,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $505.26. The stock had a trading volume of 561,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $586,703.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $2,646,864.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,271.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $14,316,033 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

