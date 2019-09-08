Northern Trust Corp Has $3.64 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,243 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,642,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

V traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,493. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $186.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

