Northern Trust Corp Has $1.65 Billion Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,879,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.40% of salesforce.com worth $1,650,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 44.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 140,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,402 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 86,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Nomura raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,227 shares of company stock worth $50,004,587 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.07. 4,655,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 104.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

