Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,647,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,864 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $636,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,687,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,279,000 after buying an additional 289,111 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 92.5% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,449. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.