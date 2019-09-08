Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,577,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 498,587 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,077,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 166.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,474,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

GE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,136,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,396,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

