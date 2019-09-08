Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,298,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,522 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Caterpillar worth $994,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.70. 3,263,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

