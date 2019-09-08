Northern Trust Corp Buys 785,670 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,670 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Verizon Communications worth $3,068,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,212,038. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,504,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $242.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

