Northern Trust Corp Buys 52,034 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Broadcom worth $1,431,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 40,641.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 569,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,318,000 after acquiring an additional 281,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,750,000 after acquiring an additional 195,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,820,000 after acquiring an additional 191,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.91. 1,329,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $208.23 and a 1 year high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Charter Equity lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,388 shares of company stock worth $23,607,682. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

