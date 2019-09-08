Northern Trust Corp Buys 127,591 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,503,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $810,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In related news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,773 shares of company stock worth $35,707,603 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.03. 820,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,078. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

