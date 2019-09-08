Northern Trust Corp Acquires 397,397 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,397 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.78% of Prologis worth $901,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after buying an additional 769,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,949,000 after purchasing an additional 636,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,731,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,115,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $84.79. 2,044,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

