Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,369,628 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369,628 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,149,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. 9,765,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,947,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

