Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 181 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

