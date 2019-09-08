No BS Crypto One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,729.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $59,743.00 and approximately $6,729.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00216575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.01296924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00089121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000388 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

