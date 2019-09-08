Niobio Cash Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $153,874.00 and $45.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 133,799,456 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

