Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NINE has been the subject of a number of other reports. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.97.

NASDAQ NINE opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $40.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000.

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

