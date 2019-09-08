Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $284,274.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,485,902,306 coins and its circulating supply is 4,495,402,306 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

