Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 1.0% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Nike were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,583,000 after acquiring an additional 950,574 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nike by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,087,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 655,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nike by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,415,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,688,000 after acquiring an additional 616,375 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. 3,248,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

