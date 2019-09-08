Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,011 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,720. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.00. 4,086,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

