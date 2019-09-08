Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $741,000 in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Total by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,897,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,826,000 after buying an additional 318,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,276,000 after buying an additional 145,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Total by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after buying an additional 196,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Total by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,688,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,612,000 after buying an additional 53,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 8.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,931,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,502,000 after buying an additional 157,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 1,121,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Total SA has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

