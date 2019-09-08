Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,980 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $956,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,069. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.79.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

