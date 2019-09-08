Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,316,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $616,626,000 after purchasing an additional 491,729 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CVS Health by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,107,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $387,312,000 after purchasing an additional 632,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,942,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

