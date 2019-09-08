Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Nike were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,583,000 after acquiring an additional 950,574 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Nike by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,087,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 655,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $935,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. 3,248,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,204. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

