Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 490 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.29% of WNS worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WNS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in WNS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WNS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.50. 111,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,500. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

