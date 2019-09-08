Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 42,785 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,785 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.40% of QTS Realty Trust worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 791,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 381,819 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 66,194.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 304,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 303,833 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,682,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,917,000.

Shares of QTS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 232,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,231. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,593. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

