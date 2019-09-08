Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,165,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,462,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,878 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. 2,320,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

