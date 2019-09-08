Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 2,675 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

WEN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,340,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

