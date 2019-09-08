Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Workday worth $42,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Workday by 167.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 89.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.45.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,752. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total value of $1,338,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $320,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,109 shares of company stock worth $199,139,684 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

