Nicholas Company Inc. Has $71.74 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,865 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for about 1.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Snap-on worth $71,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $151.07. 243,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

