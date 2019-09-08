Nicholas Company Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 274.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of EVO Payments worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,637,000 after acquiring an additional 302,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 51.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 379,849 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 6.1% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,034,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 160,898 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 581,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. 312,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. EVO Payments Inc has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $303,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $115,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $838,580. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

