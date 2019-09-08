Nicholas Company Inc. Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

