Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,935 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.37% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 4,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirk Saville sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $201,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 21,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $559,436.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,706 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,899 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price objective on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,434. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 102.69% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

