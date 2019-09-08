Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.20% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,276,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,871,000 after buying an additional 81,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $5,957,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $32.94. 479,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $627.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

