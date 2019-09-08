NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NIC has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIC will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 549,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,164,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

