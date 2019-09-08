NFC Investments LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 133,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 696,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 292,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,233. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

